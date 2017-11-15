MagneGas provides business update

"This quarter we achieved a 30% increase in metal cutting fuel and welding supply revenues versus the same period last year. If it wasn't for the damaging hurricanes that paralyzed much of the gulf coast of Florida in early September, we believe our sales would have been significantly higher."

"We have already booked $3.5M in gasification unit sales in October and we are on pace to dramatically increase metal cutting fuel and welding supply revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017. As a result, we are on track to generate more revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 alone, than in any full fiscal year in our corporate history."