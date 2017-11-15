Windstream stretches exchange offers another day; shares -5%

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) is 5% lower today alongside the latest update to its consent solicitations and exchange offers meant to waive alleged defaults around its Uniti Group spin-off.

After a prior extension to Nov. 15, the company's stretching to Nov. 16 the expiration date for consent solicitations regarding its 7.75% senior notes due 2021, and 7.5% senior notes due 2022.

Exchange offers have been extended to 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 16 as well.

As of last night, on the 2022/2023 exchange offers the company had received valid tenders of about 37.96% of the 2022 notes outstanding, and 64.91% of the 2023 notes outstanding.

It also received valid tenders from 26.26% of the 2021 notes outstanding. The notes tendered in the 2020 exchange offer exceeded a maximum and were subject to proration.