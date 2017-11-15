Glencore says looked at 3-4 smaller deals but could not conclude any

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) has looked at 3-4 smaller acquisition targets this year but was unable to conclude deals, the head of the company’s agricultural arm tells the Global Grain conference in Geneva.

Chris Mahoney says there is scope for consolidation in the grain sector due to excess capacity, but the challenge is in securing value in acquisitions.

Glencore said in May it had made an informal approach to ag commodities trader Bunge about some sort of deal, fanning speculation that the grain trading industry was set for consolidation after seeing profits eroded by high supply and low prices, but Bunge said it was not interested.

Separately, Reuters reports Glencore has offered Chad's government a grace period from principle repayments on a $1B-plus cash-for-crude loan and extended the deadline for full repayment to 2025 from 2022.