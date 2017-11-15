Reuters: Teck Resources wants McKinsey boss Barton as next chairman

Teck Resources (TECK -0.9% ) has held talks with McKinsey global managing director Dominic Barton about becoming its next chairman, replacing Norman Keevil, Reuters reports.

Keevil, Teck’s chairman since 2001 and the patriarch of the Keevil family that controls the miner, could retire at the company’s next annual shareholders meeting set for April, according to the report.

Reuters says it is not clear if the talks are ongoing and whether Barton is interested in the job, as well as whether Teck’s board has held talks with other potential candidates.