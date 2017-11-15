Quotient Technology prices $175M in convertible debt

Quotient Technology (QUOT -2.2% ) has priced an offering of $175M in senior debt.

The company will offer that amount in convertible senior notes due 2022 at 1.75%/year, with an initial conversion rate of 57.6037 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount.

That equates to an initial conversion price of about $17.36/share. Shares are down to $12.10 today, making a premium of about 43.5%.

Initial purchasers get a 13-day option to buy up to an additional $25M worth. Net proceeds are expected at about $169.5M for Quotient.