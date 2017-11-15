GM sets aggressive EV goals

General Motors (GM -0.5% ) CEO Mary Barra made it clear that the automaker is committed to an electrification push that is profitable during her talk today at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference in New York City.

GM plans to launch new EVs in 2021 with batteries that only cost about 30% of than the current ones used with the Chevy Bolt.

In an efficiency push, the company's modular electric platform will be used for at least nine different EV models and a commercial autonomous vehicle.

The GM target for global EV volume is 1M units by 2026.

Webcast of GM's presentation