AT&T/TWX: DOJ approached 18 AGs but no takers yet, CNBC says

Updating earlier reports about the Justice Dept. looking to loop in state attorneys general on a potential suit blocking a merger between AT&T (NYSE:T) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), CNBC's David Faber says the DOJ originally contacted 18 AGs.
Of those, seven received a complaint that was drafted by DOJ -- but zero have committed to join in as of yet.
The Justice Dept. is still likely to bring an action, even without state AG support, Faber says.
After some choppy trading and against a down market, T is up 0.2%; TWX is down 0.7%.
