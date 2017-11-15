AT&T/TWX: DOJ approached 18 AGs but no takers yet, CNBC says

Updating earlier reports about the Justice Dept. looking to loop in state attorneys general on a potential suit blocking a merger between AT&T (NYSE:T) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), CNBC's David Faber says the DOJ originally contacted 18 AGs.

Of those, seven received a complaint that was drafted by DOJ -- but zero have committed to join in as of yet.

The Justice Dept. is still likely to bring an action, even without state AG support, Faber says.