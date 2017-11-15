Sprint bundles Hulu access with top unlimited plans

In a falling-dominoes response to wireless/streaming tie-ups among competitors, Sprint (S +1.2% ) is bundling free Hulu access with its Unlimited Freedom plans for new and existing customers.

The move follows earlier offerings from wireless rivals: AT&T (T +0.2% ) bundling its service with add-in HBO, from its hopeful acquisition Time Warner (TWX -0.6% ), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) offering up free Netflix.

The offer launches Friday, online only until Dec. 8. Customer will get access to the Limited Commercials plan offered by Hulu (CMCSA +0.5% , DIS +0.5% , FOX -0.8% , FOXA -1.1% , TWX).

Sprint currently offers four lines of Unlimited Freedom at $25/line, with a 5th line free, bringing its five-line total to $100/month.

Sprint says it and Hulu "soon plan to offer Sprint Unlimited customers an upgrade option for Hulu’s sports and news-centric live TV plan."