CVR Refining cut to Sell at UBS as WTI/Brent spread not sustainable

CVR Refining (CVRR) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS while also raising its stock price target to $10.50 from $8.50, as the firm believes the market is pricing in too much upside from the currently wide Brent/WTI differential.

CVRR, as a pure-play mid-con refiner, stands to benefit the most from a wider spread, but UBS believes risk skews to the downside as the recent $5-$7/bbl range does not appear sustainable.

CVRR is up nearly 80% since its August lows before the spread began to widen, and the firm agrees the stock should have traded higher on improving fundamentals but now thinks too much optimism is priced in.

Barclays analysts took an opposite view yesterday in upgrading CVRR and forecasting the Brent/WTI spread will rise to ~$6/bbl and possibly more by 2020-21.