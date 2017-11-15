Capricor announces positive 12-month data on DMD candidate CAP-1002; investors unmoved, shares down 12%

Nano cap Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR -11.5% ) is down on lower-than-normal volume on the heels of its announcement of 12-month data on CAP-1002 in boys and young men with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The results are being presented today at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Anaheim, CA.

The data were generated in the 25-subject Phase 1/2 HOPE study. All had significant cardiac scarring at study entry and 2/3 were wheelchair-dependent. All received standard-of-care treatment and 13 received one dose of CAP-1002.

Among lower-functioning patients, improved motor function was observed in 89% (n=8/9) of those receiving CAP-1002 compared to 0% (n=0/4) for usual care at month 12 (p=0.007).

MRI analyses showed greater thickening of the heart's left ventricular wall in the treatment group compared to usual care. Specifically, the average increase in thickness in the CAP-1002 group was 31.2% at month 6 and 25.8% at month 12 versus a mean decrease of 8.8% a month 6 and mean 1.6% increase at month 12 for usual care. Systolic thickening is believed to be a principal mechanism of increased cardiac output in DMD sufferers.

Heart muscle scarring decreased relative to control. At month 12, the average reduction in scar size in the CAP-1002 cohort was 7.1% compared to a mean 4.8% increase in the usual care group.

CAP-1002 is an investigational allogeneic, off-the-shelf cardiac cell therapy derived from donor heart tissue and infused directly into the patient's coronary artery via a catheter. It is currently being evaluated for the treatment of heart disease associated with DMD and myocardial infarction (heart attack).

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.

Previously: Capricor +23% after trial results accepted for presentation (Oct. 25)