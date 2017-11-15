Estech Systems selects Counterpath for its UC softphone solution

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) announced that Estech Systems has selected CounterPath’s Bria and Stretto solution for their premise based IP 900 PBX deployments.

ESI’s IP Server 900 is the high-performance IP phone system that growing small and medium-sized companies use to power their communications and productivity.

“ESI is a great fit for CounterPath, having deployed over 350,000 systems,” said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales & Marketing of CounterPath. “ESI shares our common vision of a ubiquitous UC environment where users can use any device as part of their communications.”

