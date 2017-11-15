Cheap pre-salt oil puts Petrobras on winner's side of tough market, CEO says

Brazil's low-cost offshore oil will put Petrobras (PBR +2.3% ) "on the winner's side" as the company's seeks to turn around its business in a difficult market, CEO Pedro Parente tells CNBC.

"We count on the pre-salt production because the level of productivity of the fields is very high, so the cost to extract oil from the pre-salt is very low," the CEO says, citing extraction costs below $7/bbl.

Asked how PBR would withstand a period of rising interest rates - which would make it more expensive to borrow and refinance existing debt - Parente says the company would focus on improving its operations.

The CEO also expects oil prices to remain in the $55-$65/bbl range over the medium term.