All eyes on Coca-Cola event tomorrow

Keep an eye on Monster Beverage (MNST -1.3% ) and National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ +0.5% ) tomorrow during Coca-Cola's (KO -0.8% ) investor day event, tips Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic.

He says there could be too much built up expectations that Monster is a KO target, while National Beverage investors need to sweat out what kind of sparkling water plans the beverage giant might have in mind.

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN +0.5% ) and SodaStream (SODA -0.6% ) are two other stocks that could move off of favorable or unfavorable comments from Coca-Cola management, predicts Zuanic. On the long-term M&A guessing game, there could be something to digest in the area of a food mega-merger between 3G/Anheuser-Busch InBev and either Coca-Cola or PepsiCo (PEP -0.1% ). Susquehanna gives PepsiCo the nod over Coca-Cola as a BUD target.

Tomorrow's event is the first analyst day meeting that Coca-Cola has hosted since 2009.

Coca-Cola investor day webcast

Seeking Alpha will provide updates on the event.