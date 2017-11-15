SandRidge shareholders ’scratching their heads’ over Bonanza Creek deal

SandRidge Energy (SD -15.8% ) is down by as much as 21% following news of its $746M deal for Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI +3.7% ), and the latter's shares are trading well below the $36 offer price, suggesting investors are skeptical of the deal going through.

Cowen credit analyst David Epstein notes SD was trading "very cheaply" into today, so shareholders are understandably "scratching their heads" on whether buying BCEI was best use of the company's cash and stock.

Epstein says the $398M cash portion is a "large nut" but SD believes it can do it with cash on hand and drawing from its revolver, although shareholder approvals are a bigger obstacle.

"Commonality" between the companies is somewhat limited, Epstein says, but he sees some meaningful synergies, especially in savings to SG&A, and additional rationale for the deal in potentially attracting a larger number of investors to consider the combined entity.

