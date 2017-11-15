FDA OKs Ultragenyx Pharma's enzyme replacement therapy for MPS VII; shares up 1%

The FDA approves Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's (RARE +1.1% ) Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for the treatment of an inherited disorder called mucopolysaccharidosis type VII (MPS 7) also known as Sly syndrome. It is caused by a deficiency in an enzyme called beta-glucuronidase which Mepsevii replaces.

Mepsevii had Fast Track and Orphan Drug status for the indication. The approval also qualifies the company to receive a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Voucher that it can use for accelerated review of a future application or it can sell it to a third party.

MPS 7 is caused by mutations in the GUSB gene. The rare condition, occurring in one in 250,000 newborns, is characterized by skeletal abnormalities (short stature), coarsened facial features, airway obstruction, cardiovascular problems and liver enlargement. Life expectancy varies but most sufferers do not survive beyond the teen years.