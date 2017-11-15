Fox News employees briefing UK lawmakers over Sky buyout

Some Fox News insiders are set to meet with British lawmakers in order to protest Fox's deal to buy out the rest of Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY).

UK regulators are in the middle of a long look at the £11.7B deal, and the Competition and Markets Authority is examining corporate governance issues after a wave of sexual and racial harassment allegations at the network, part of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.9% , FOXA -1.1% ).

Anchor Kelly Wright (who's suing Fox News for racial discrimination) and former Roger Ailes protege Joe Lindsley are visiting the Houses of Parliament Monday to brief legislators.