Tencent reports stellar Q3, plans increased focus on digital content

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) plans to invest more in digital content after a stellar Q3 report that had profits up 69% on the year to $2.7B.

The company also wants to work on deeper product integrations.

Top products include WeChat, a messaging app with 980M monthly active users and 38B daily messages in the quarter, and the streaming service Tencent Video, which had 43M subscriptions.

President Martin Lau says Tencent will likely create more IPOs, but spin-offs like the $1.1B China Literature move won’t become “the norm.”

Other drivers of Tencent’s big quarter: Smartphone game revenue totaled $2.7B (+84% Y/Y) led by Honor of Kings while the Other segment grew 143% on the year mostly due to the growth of payment and cloud services.

Earnings release

Previously: Tencent Holding reports Q3 results (Nov. 15)