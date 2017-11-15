Camposol files duel listing IPO

Fresh food player Camposol (CMPO.RC) files for an IPO in the U.S. and Peru to raise up to $345M.

The company says it generated revenue of $277M and adjusted EBITDA of $76M in 2016.

Campsol on its market opportunity: "We are focused on fast-growing produce categories as consumer preferences are shifting towards healthier and more convenient products. Fresh produce is one of the fastest growing food categories, with avocado and blueberries playing an outsized role in this growth, due to their perceived health benefits and convenience."

SEC Form F-1