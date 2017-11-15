WSJ: WeWork invests in wave pool company

WeWork (Private:VWORK) recently acquired a large stake in wave pool company Wavegarden, according to The Wall Street Journal’s sources.

Wavegarden has two facilities that offer wave pools with waves higher than what’s typically found at a waterpark.

WeWork has gone on an acquisition and investment spree this year that included new headquarters and a coding school.

Wavegarden doesn’t fit neatly into the idea of a work-share company, but WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is an avid surfer.

Previously: WeWork buys Lord & Taylor flagship store for NYC headquarters (Oct. 24)

Previously: Bloomberg: WeWork will pay $785M for London campus (Oct. 27)

Previously: Recode: WeWork planning West Coast headquarters (Nov. 2)