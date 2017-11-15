Deutsche Telekom might merge or float Dutch T-Mobile unit, sell German towers

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.9% ) is weighing either merging its Dutch business with that of Sweden's Tele2 (TLTZF +2.1% ) or giving it a public listing, according to its CEO.

Speaking to a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona, DT chief Tim Hoettges suggested those outcomes for T-Mobile Nederland along with saying the company could carve off its German towers business.

T-Mobile Nederland has gained share in the Netherlands by going mobile only, but "I'm open to a merger with Tele2" -- in a similar situation to the U.S., T-Mobile's and Tele2's Dutch units sit No. 3 and No. 4 in the market, behind Royal KPN (KKPNY +0.3% ) and Ziggo (VOD +0.6% , LBTYA +1.2% ).

As for the cell towers, DT has 28,000 in Germany and a carve-out could provide "huge untapped value." It sold its U.S. towers business to Crown Castle in 2012 for $2.4B.