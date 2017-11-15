Nail-biting time for Best Buy investors

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) shareholders should strap in for a volatile earnings day tomorrow. Bloomberg reports that options trading volume implies a 9% move in BBY share price up or down after the earnings print, higher than the historic norm of a 7% move.

Analysts expect Best Buy to report Q3 revenue of $9.36B and EPS $0.78. Comparable sales are seen rising 4.8% for the quarter. Holiday guidance will be crucial of course. Best Buy need to match consensus estimates of $14.3B in revenue and $2.03 in EPS to avoid what happened to Target today (down 8.5%).