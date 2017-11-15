Elon Musk makes the cover of the Rolling Stone

Elon Musk is on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and is called the "architect of tomorrow" in the publication's article.

At one point, a CNBC-watching Musk interrupted the wide-ranging RS interview to point out that Tesla (TSLA +0.6% ) has the highest short position in the entire stock market at $9B and he lamented the pressure from the short sellers.

"They're constantly trying to make up false rumors and amplify any negative rumors. It's a really big incentive to lie and attack my integrity. It's really awful," Musk exclaimed.

A couple of other nuggets from Musk is that he has been in "severe emotional pain" for the last few weeks and it took "every ounce of will" to do the Model 3 event. The hints on the Tesla Truck are far more on the uplifting side. Musk said the company reimagined the truck with a view toward reliability, low costs, driver comfort and beauty.