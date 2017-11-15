Obsidian Energy reaches $8.5M settlement with SEC

Obsidian Energy (OBE +5.2% ) is higher after agreeing to pay an $8.5M settlement related to its 2014 restatement of certain financial results; shares resume trading after a halt.

The SEC had filed a lawsuit this June in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York over OBE's 2014 restatement of certain financial results while the company was called Penn West Petroleum.

OBE does not admit or deny the allegations in the SEC's complaint and will be enjoined from future violations of certain provisions of U.S. securities legislation.