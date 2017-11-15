SunTrust analyst says Amazon will have record-breaking holiday sales

A SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst says the upcoming holiday season will prove "record-breaking" for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

"Given a record breaking Prime Day in 2Q, continued momentum in 3Q, and the fact that this is just the second holiday season offering monthly Prime memberships, we expect a record-breaking holiday season for the company," writes analyst Youssef Squali.

In last year’s holiday quarter, Amazon’s profits were up 55%, but revenue fell short of analyst estimates.

Amazon shares are down 0.88% .

Previously: Amazon launches Alexa, Echo devices, and Prime Music in Canada (Nov. 15)