Morgan Stanley updates on Dean Foods

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Grainger updates on Dean Foods (DF -0.7% ) after the firm hosted fireside chats and investor meetings as part of its global consumer conference.

Grainger says Dean CEO Ralph Scozzafava discussed the current challenging competitive environment within the milk industry at the event. Scozzfava said Dean expects pricing and margin trends to eventually normalize. He also thinks branding, mix and cost savings initiatives will support improved profitability in 2018.

MS has Dean Foods rated at Underweight and assigned with a price target of $9.