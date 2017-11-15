Marathon Petroleum cut to Neutral from Buy at UBS after strong gains

Marathon Petroleum (MPC -1.8% ) is lower after UBS downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $65 price target as potential upside becomes more limited after a 23% YTD increase.

UBS says MPC's strong upward climb is not unwarranted, as the company is nearing the end of a well-executed strategic initiative to unlock value by accelerating dropdowns to MLPX (MLPX -0.1% ), but with one dropdown remaining in Q1 and the terms largely known (~$1B EBITDA at 8.1x multiple), the firm believes the market has priced in this final event.

UBS MLP analyst Shneur Gershuni rates MPLX a Buy with a $44 price target, and now is the firm's preferred way to access MPC's midstream growth.