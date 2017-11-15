Fox rises as shareholders vote to stick with dual-class shares

At the annual meeting for Twenty-First Century Fox, shareholders have rejected a proposal to do away with the company's dual-class share structure, according to preliminary results.

Shares are on the rise after the vote: FOX +1.8% , FOXA +1.9% .

That outcome's not entirely unexpected considering it's entirely about the iron grip on votes that the Murdoch family holds on the company, so observers will look to the specific vote counts to glean the amount of dissatisfaction.

Shareholders also re-elected the board.

Previously: Fox News employees briefing UK lawmakers over Sky buyout (Nov. 15 2017)

Previously: At Fox annual meeting, another run at ending dual-class shares (Nov. 15 2017)