Vodafone: Data expertise will help avoid Italy price war

Vodafone (VOD +0.6% ) will be able to avoid an India-style price war in its Italy operations thanks to expertise in customer data, according to CEO Vittorio Colao.

The company's facing a hotter market in Italy thanks to low-cost French entrant Iliad (OTCPK:ILIAY), which is pursuing a 25% share on price competition -- a similar threat to the one Vodafone faced from Reliance Jio in India.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona, Colao said analytics have pointed the company to its "most vulnerable" Italian customers, allowing for offers conditioned to their needs.

“Do we expect something crazy? Honestly, after India, you can expect everything. We are ready to see everything,” Colao says.