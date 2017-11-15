Fox denies soccer bribery trial allegations

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX +2.1%, FOXA +2.3%) is denying a trial allegation that Fox Sports paid bribes to win TV rights to soccer tournaments.
Testimony from Alejandro Burzaco, a government witness in a FIFA racketeering trial, swept up Fox along with TV Globo, Televisa (NYSE:TV) and MediaPro in allegations that the companies engaged in corruption tied to winning rights to international tourneys -- including $3.7M in bribes in Fox's case.
Fox has responded it had no operational control over the business Burzaco referred to: “Any suggestion that Fox Sports knew of or approved of any bribes is emphatically false,” the company says.
The issue is one of a pile that Fox is dealing with even while under scrutiny in the UK over its plan to buy the rest of Sky.
Globo has also denied any wrongdoing.
Previously: Fox rises as shareholders vote to stick with dual-class shares (Nov. 15 2017)