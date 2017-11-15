Torchlight Energy to enter Delaware Basin via series of deals

Torchlight Energy (TRCH -4.7% ) is sharply lower after announcing a series of deals involving board chairman Greg McCabe and a privately held E&P company to acquire acreage in the Wolfbone play of the Delaware Basin in Texas.

TRCH will own a 10.72% working interest in a stacked 640-acre block that would allow for the drilling of 10K-ft. laterals in exchange for issuing McCabe a $3.25M interest-only promissory note and 2.5M common shares.

TRCH says the transactions will provide liquidity for its projects and provide exposure to the Delaware Basin.