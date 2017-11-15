Recode reports Amazon blames USPS for Fresh failures; Amazon Go soon public?

Recode reports that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) privately blamed the United States Postal Service for the tech giant’s need to shut down part of its Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service.

Sources say Amazon claimed the USPS provided unreliable deliveries. The lack of an alternative delivery method led Amazon to close Fresh off to parts of nine states.

USPS rates posed another problem for the Fresh deliveries.

In other news, Bloomberg reports that the company’s Amazon Go stores are closer to going public.

The cashier-free stores rely on a smartphone app and sensors to power the shopping experience.

Amazon Go experienced technical problems early on but the recent shift to "construction managers and marketers" hints the stores will soon exit the testing stage.

Amazon shares are down nearly 1% .

