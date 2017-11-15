Arsanis on deck for IPO

Arsanis (Pending:ASNS) is set for its IPO of 4M common shares at $10.

The Waltham, MA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops monoclonal antibody therapies to treat infectious diseases. Lead candidate is Phase 2-stage ASN100 for the prevention of Staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in high-risk mechanically ventilated patients.

Other pipeline candidates are: ASN500 for the prevention of RSV infection, ASN300 for the prevention and treatment of infections from Kiebsiella pneumoniae and ASN200 for the prevention and treatment of infections from Escherichia coli.

2017 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 24.5 (+31.7%); Net Loss: (22.7) (-28.2%); Cash Burn: (15.0) (+18.9%).