ChinaNet Online -6.6% as losses swell in Q3

ChinaNet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) has slipped 6.6% today after its Q3 earnings saw losses swell even as sales grew in double digits.

Gross profit fell 33% to $1.4M, and gross margin tumbled 41% to 10.1%.

Net loss attributable to ChinaNet, meanwhile, widened 42%, to $2.1M.

Revenues grew 13% due to gains in search engine marketing and data service revenues -- relatively lower-margin services that hurt gross profits.

Cash outflows from operations came to $2.7M for the nine months ended Sept. 30 (vs. a year-ago outflow of $1.9M). Cash and equivalents came to $1.2M as of Sept. 30.

