ZIOPHARM tries to break downtrend, shares up 6%

ZIOPHARM (ZIOP +6.4% ) is poised to end the session in the green on almost 40% higher volume.

Yesterday, CBO David Mauney, M.D. delivered a corporate overview at Stifel's Healthcare Conference. Key points:

Gene therapy ad-RTS-hIL-12: FDA has signed off on a Phase 1-to-Phase 3 development track. The late-stage study will launch by year-end.

CAR: non-viral approach. Value proposition: manufacture in no more than two days with release testing the same day. Clinical testing to launch in 2018.

TCR: non-viral approach. Clinical testing to launch in 2018.