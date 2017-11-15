75K bbl/day of Gulf of Mexico oil production still shut after Shell fire

More than 75K bbl/day of oil and 215M cf/day of natural gas production remain shut-in at four Gulf of Mexico platforms in the wake of last week's fire at Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A, RDS.B) Enchilada platform, according to U.S. government data.

The figures include Shell’s Enchilada, Salsa and Augers platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Hess’s (NYSE:HES) Baldpate platform and the Conger field operated by Hess and 37.5% owned by Shell.

Hess says it has temporarily abandoned production at its Baldpate, Conger and Penn State fields, and production coming through its Garden Banks Gas Pipeline system will be closed until further notice.

Shell says it has started a plan to repair damage caused by an operational incident at Enchilada, and it is cooperating with Hess to determine when the platform will start.