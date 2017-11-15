Cisco +3.9% on Q1 beats, solid guidance amid changing mix

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is up 3.9% after hours following a fiscal Q1 report where it beat expectations on top and bottom lines and guided to the upside for the current quarter.

Revenues fell 2%; recurring revenue grew to a bigger share of the total, up three points to 32%.

Net income, meanwhile, rose 3% on a headline basis to $2.4B, but fell 2% to $3B on a non-GAAP basis.

Revenue breakout: Product, $9.05B (down 2.7%); Service, $3.08B (up 1%).

Revenue by region: Americas, $7.35B (down 1%); EMEA, $2.91B (down 3%); APJC, $1.88B (down 1%).

Revenue by product/service type: Infrastructure Platforms, $6.97B (down 4%); Applications, $1.2B (up 6%); Security, $585M (up 8%); Other, $296M (down 16%).

Deferred revenue rose 10% to $18.6B: Deferred product revenue rose 16% (driven by subscription-based and software offers) and deferred service revenue up 5%.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue growth of 1-3% Y/Y and a non-GAAP EPS of $0.58-$0.60, vs. consensus for $0.58. It's also forecasting gross margins of 62.5%-63.5%, operating margin of 29.5%-30.5% and a tax provision rate of 22%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release