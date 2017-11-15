NetApp +4.3% after Q2 beats, upside guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares are up 4.3% aftermarket following Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Q3 guidance: revenue, $1.425B to $1.575B (consensus: $1.44B); EPS, $0.86 to $0.94 (consensus: $0.85).

Revenue: Product, $807M; Software maintenance, $240M; Hardware and maintenance, $375M.

Financials: cash and equivalents, $6B; cash from operations, $314M; operating expenses, $683M.

Update: NetApp also announces two new board members: Deborah Kerr, former EVP and CTO of Sabre, and eBay CFO Scott Schenkel.