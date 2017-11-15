Strong guidance sends RH flying

RH (NYSE:RH) jumps in after-hours trading after the company lifts FQ3 and full-year guidance.

The retailer expects Q3 revenue of $592.5M vs. $575M to $590M prior view and $588M consensus. EPS of $1.02 to $1.04 is anticipated vs. $0.68 to $0.80 prior view and $0.80 consensus.

For the full fiscal year, RH sees generating revenue of $2.58B to $2.62B.

RH outlook: "We are forecasting margins to rise and costs to fall as we cycle our efforts to reduce inventory, and benefit from our new operating model. In fiscal 2018, we believe we have a clear line of sight toward achieving net revenue growth in the range of 8% to 9% on a comparable 52-week basis and adjusted operating margins in the range of 9% to 10% while generating free cash flow in excess of $240 million."