Williams Partners’ Transco seeks FERC OK for Gateway Project

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) says its Transco pipeline has filed an application with the FERC seeking authorization for its Gateway Expansion Project, which the company expects will help meet the growing demand for natural gas by consumers in New Jersey and New York.

The project is designed to create 65K dekatherms per day of firm transportation capacity for northeastern markets in time for the 2020-21 winter heating season.

Transco has executed precedent agreements with Public Service Electric & Gas (NYSE:PEG) and UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) for firm transportation service under the project.