Match Group announces exec shuffling ahead of new CEO

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) announces leadership appointments to coincide with Mandy Ginsberg taking the CEO seat on January 1.

Elie Seidman, the current CEO of OkCupid, will take Ginsberg’s former role as Tinder CEO.

Match Group Chief Strategy Officer Amarnath Thombre will become CEO of Match Group Americas, which includes Match, Match Affinity Brands, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

PlentyOfFish CEO Hesam Hosseini will become CEO of Match and Match Affinity Brands, reporting to Thombre.

