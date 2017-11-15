Spring Bank Pharma's inarigivir shows positive effect in mid-stage HBV study

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) announces positive results from the second cohort of Part A in the Phase 2 ACHIEVE study evaluating lead candidate inarigivir as a potential backbone in a combo treatment for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

The primary endpoints were safety and the change in HBV DNA from baseline to week 12. All patients transitioned to Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) for an additional 12 weeks.

The second cohort consisted of 18 evaluable patients, (10) e-antigen-positive, (4) e-antigen-negative and (4) placebo. Two discontinued at week 1 and 2, respectively.

On the safety front, no serious adverse events were observed.

Treatment with inarigivir showed a statistically significant reduction in HBV RNA compared to placebo. Compared to the first cohort, the second experienced a dose-dependent doubling of the average decline.

The study is ongoing. Part B will be initiated in H2 2018.

A Phase 2 study, funded by Gilead, evaluating the combination of inarigivir and Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in HBV-positive patients will launch in Q1 2018.

The company describes inarigivir as an orally available selective immunomodulator.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, November 16, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.