Losing streak continues for stocks

Stocks stumbled for the fourth time in five sessions, weighed by investor concern over falling commodities prices and a tax overhaul.

“We’re just due for some kind of a slowdown,” says Bob Phillips, managing principal at Spectrum Management Group. “I don’t think there’s anything in the cards that suggests this is going to turn into a major pullback or correction.”

Losses were more substantial at the open but a relatively positive performance from the financial sector (+0.2%) helped mitigate the bearish sentiment.

Energy shares (-1.2%) extended their losses for the week as crude oil prices continued retreating from the two-year high touched last week; WTI crude futures fell 0.7% to $55.29/bbl.

The tech (-0.9%), consumer staples (-1.1%), utilities (-1%) and real estate (-0.8%) groups also underperformed the broader market.

U.S. Treasury prices rallied amid the weakness in stocks and commodities, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling 4 bps to 2.33%, reducing the spread between the two-year and 10-year notes to 65 bps, its lowest level since 2007.