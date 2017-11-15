Aegean Marine -4% on bigger than forecast Q3 loss, lower sales volumes

Aegean Marine Petroleum (NYSE:ANW) -4.4% after-hours as it reports a steeper than expected Q3 loss and weaker sales volumes.

ANW says Q3 revenues rose 18% Y/Y to $1.34B primarily because of higher oil prices, but sales volumes fell 7.5% from Q2, mostly due to its reduced presence in Singapore and Fujairah and weather conditions in other areas.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA slumped 37.3% from Q2 to $15.1M.

Gross spread per metric ton fell 13% Q/Q to $14.60 from $16.80, reflecting the difficult market environment compounded by the impact of three hurricanes and a refinery fire, which disrupted procurement and hurt prices, margins and hedging.

"Despite modest improvement in some segments of the shipping industry, the oil markets and the marine fuel sector remain under great pressure with intense competition leading to further margin deterioration... compounded by extraordinary events," ANW says.