Glu Mobile issues equity inducements to five employees

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) has issued equity awards as inducements to five employees, it said after the closing bell.

In aggregate, it's awarding restricted stock units covering 7,520 shares; time-vesting options to buy a total of 247,316 shares; performance-based stock options to buy a total of 75,606 shares.

The grants are made under Glu's 2008 Equity Inducement Plan, a non-stockholder approved plan.

The RSUs vest on a four-year schedule, while the time-vested options have 10-year terms, vesting on a four-year schedule, with an exercise price of $3.97 (yesterday's closing).

The PSOs are also on 10-year terms with a $3.97 exercise price, but vesting is tied to EBITDA and bookings goals in 2018.