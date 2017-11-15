BBC considers buying Scripps Networks out of UKTV for £500M

The commercial arm of the BBC is considering a £500M bid to take full control of UKTV, currently a joint venture with Scripps Networks Interactive (NYSE:SNI), the Daily Telegraph reports.

BBC Worldwide is talking with advisers about borrowing hundreds of millions of pounds from private investors to buy Scripps out from its half.

The potential bid comes via a change-of-control clause, since Scripps is the target of a $14.6B buyout by Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA), and the UKTV deal could happen when the Scripps buyout is completed early next year.