Alaska Air today's biggest S&P winner after Raymond James upgrade

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) jumped 4.4% to top the S&P 500 leaderboard in today's trade after Raymond James analysts upgraded the stock to Strong Buy from Outperform with an $80 price target.

The firm thinks ALK's earnings outlook will remain "challenging" in the short term but the company is well positioned for H2 2018, so the stock should start to see some traction early next year as investors focus on the brighter outlook.

Raymond James cites four main reasons for its bullish take: compelling risk-reward following ALK's 22% pullback since the Q3 earnings report; the recent material paring of Q1 2018 schedules in the weakest markets; modest signs of improvement in transcon/intra-CA pricing; and likely limited downside to investor sentiment.