Reuters: Carlyle raising as much as $1B for new energy fund

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is raising up to $1B for a new fund to invest in oil and gas outside the U.S., after CG’s overseas energy investment fund set up in 2013 nearly exhausted its $2.5B war chest following a number of high-profile deals, Reuters reports.

The new fund reportedly will be used to create a New York-listed special purpose acquisition company that focuses on investment in oil and gas exploration and production outside the U.S.

Separately, the owners of Varo Energy BV, including CG and commodities trader Vitol, are considering an IPO next year that could value the European oil refiner at ~$2B, WSJ reports.