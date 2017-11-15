Report: Australia's Santos is target of $8B takeover bid

A consortium of global energy investors has approached Australia's Santos (OTCPK:STOSF, OTCPK:SSLTY) with a proposal for an all-cash takeover worth A$11B (US$8.34B), Reuters reports, citing local media.

Linda Cook, a former Shell executive director, reportedly approached the Santos board with an invitation to support a takeover from her P-E-backed Harbour Energy.

Santos rejected a A$7.1B takeover proposal from Middle East interests in 2015, when it was burdened with nearly A$9B in debt, but it has since cut its debt, positioning itself to benefit from rising oil and gas prices at its Gladstone LNG project and gas assets in Papua New Guinea, Australia’s Cooper Basin and offshore northern Australia.