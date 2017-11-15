NetEase +2.2% after revenues grow another 35%

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is up 2.2% after hours after posting profits that declined Y/Y in its Q3 earnings report despite revenues that grew by more than a third, powered by core game services along with a growing e-commerce assist.

The company also reported a new share repurchase program of up to $1B in ADS for the coming year, to be funded from working capital.

On an as-reported basis, net income attributable to shareholders fell to 2.5B yuan (about $379.9M) from a year-ago 2.7B yuan, and down from the prior quarter's 3B yuan.

on a non-GAAP basis, net income was flat at 3B (about $454.6M). The company took a net forex loss of 109.9M yuan.

Net revenues by segment: Online game services, 8.1B yuan (up 23.5%, about $1.2B); Advertising services, 631.4M yuan (up 12.1%, about $94.9M); E-mail, e-commerce and others, 3.7B yuan (up 79.5%, about $561.3M)

Cash and equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments came to 40.7B yuan (about $6.1B), up from 36.9B at the end of 2016. Cash flow from operations was 1.7B yuan, vs. a year-ago 3.7B yuan.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

