European Union supports Bombardier in trade dispute with Boeing

The European Union is backing Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) and the U.K. in the trade dispute with Boeing (NYSE:BA), arguing that the U.S. investigation into the CSeries program “shows significant shortcomings” in both its findings and methodology.

The EU’s European Commission has submitted a case brief addressed to the U.S. Commerce Department defending the U.K., which has been accused of providing Bombardier with illegal subsidies, and Northern Ireland, home to the company’s Belfast facility which manufactures the wings for the CSeries aircraft and employs more than 4K workers.

Boeing claims Bombardier has launched “an aggressive campaign" to dump the CSeries in the U.S. and offered the new jet to Delta Air Lines at an “absurdly low” price, but “in order to establish dumping, there have to be imports,” the Commission says; because none of the 75 CSeries jets ordered by Delta have been delivered, the anti-dumping duty “does not - and simply cannot - apply.”